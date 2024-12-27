THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) says it has noted the occurrence of seven earthquake incidents in the Kariba and surrounding areas, with the recent one being on December 23, 2024. ZRA Chief Executive Munyaradzi Munodawafa has attributed the earthquakes to reservoir-induced-seismic (RIS) activities which are triggered by not only the presence, but also water level fluctuations from the drawing down of the Kariba reservoir. In a statement, Thursday, Munodawafa disclosed that the epicentres of six of the seven earthquake incidents that have occurred since December 1, 2024 were located between 19km and 40km SSE of Kariba Town, either within the Kariba reservoir or Charara Safari Area. “The Zambezi River Authority (the Authority) wishes to confirm that it has noted the...



