THE Department of Immigration has detained a total of 261 suspected illegal immigrants of different nationalities who were rounded up in a clean-up operation on Friday. In a statement, Saturday, Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said among those detained were 156 Burundians, 57 Congolese, 24 Tanzanians, 14 Rwandese, four persons claiming Zambian citizenship, two Egyptians, two Nigerians, among others. “The Department of Immigration has detained a total of 261 suspected illegal immigrants of different nationalities in a clean-up operation conducted on Friday, 27th December, 2024 in various parts of Lusaka. Those initially apprehended during the operation which began at 05:00 hours were 284. These were 156 Burundians, 59 Congolese, 25 persons who claimed to be Zambian citizens, 24 Tanzanians,...



