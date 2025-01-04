PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has conveyed his message of condolences to the Americans on the passing of former US president Jimmy Carter. Signing the book of condolences at the American Embassy, Friday, President Hichilema said Carter’s remarkable legacy was strongly felt in Zambia. “On behalf of the Zambian people and myself, I extend our heartfelt condolences to President Joe Biden and the American people on the passing of president Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States. President Carter’s remarkable legacy is deeply felt in Zambia, where he is revered for his unwavering commitment to peace, democracy, good governance, human rights, justice, and equality. During his presidency from 1977 to 1981, president Carter formed a strong bond with Zambia, particularly...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here