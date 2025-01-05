Teachers march on International Teachers' Day under the theme: ‘The right to education is the right to a qualified teacher’ held at Lusaka’s Civic Centre Nakatindi ground on October 5, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Teachers march on International Teachers' Day under the theme: ‘The right to education is the right to a qualified teacher’ held at Lusaka’s Civic Centre Nakatindi ground on October 5, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SECONDARY School Teachers Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) General Secretary, Anthony Mukanda, says the indebtedness of teachers in the country has impaired the quality of education. Mukanda says nothing good can come from a frustrated, demotivated and stressed person. He says the performance of the economy and the exchange rate are some of the factors that have exacerbated the rate at which teachers are borrowing money. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Friday, Mukanda said many of the teachers were frustrated and had been left in a dungeon. “We are now calling on the government and other stakeholders to come in and see that this problem is addressed because the multiplier effect is quite many. One of them is that...