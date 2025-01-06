POLICE have arrested Copperbelt-based musician Webster Chikabala, alias Y-Celeb, and 14 others for engaging in disruptive behaviour on their way to the Showgrounds to attend Dandy Crazy’s funeral. According to police, the suspects were making loud noise and blocking motorists and other road users while trotting from Intercity Bus Terminus to the Showgrounds. In a statement, Monday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the suspects were detained for the offence of conduct likely to cause the breach of peace. He said after their admission of guilt, they were fined and subsequently released after paying the prescribed admission of guilty fines. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that Lusaka Central Police Station today, January 6, 2025, at...



