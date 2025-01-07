Former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri during a press briefing at the party secretariat on June 3, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE have detained former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri in connection with a case of aggravated robbery. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said on December 18, 2024, Kawambwa Police Station received a report from Boldwin Chilambikwa, that his cellphone valued at K3, 800.00 and cash amounting to K20,000.00 were stolen by a male suspect who was allegedly in the company of Phiri. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that Mrs. Mumbi Phiri has been detained in connection with a case of aggravated robbery. On December 18, 2024, at approximately 20:07 hours, Kawambwa Police Station received a report from Mr. Boldwin Chilambikwa, aged 28, of Katungulu Village, Chief Mushota, in Kawambwa District....