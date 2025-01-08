THIEVES have broken into Chikankata FRA shed and stolen 26 50Kg bags of maize worth over K8000. Southern Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo has confirmed the incident via a statement issued on Tuesday. According to Namalongo’s statement, the theft happened around 04:30 hours on Tuesday. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm having received a report of aggravated robbery in which Moses Mwaaka aged 35 of Chingangauka area, Chief Mwenda, Chikankata District, a Depot Clerk reported on behalf of Food Reserve Agency (FRA) that unknown people armed with a metal bars attacked the security guard, Mwango Hilary, aged 43, of the same area whilst he was on duty, broke into the FRA shed and stole from therein 26...



