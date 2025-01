THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has suspended Rousant International Zambia Limited from participating in public procurement for one year. In a statement, Thursday, ZPPA Principal Public Relations Officer Iñutu Mushambatwa said the company’s suspension was due to failure to submit a performance security in a tender process. “The Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has suspended Rousant International Zambia Limited from participating in public procurement for a period of one (1) year for failure to submit a performance security in a tender process. The suspension of Rousant International Zambia Limited follows a complaint from ZESCO Limited for failure by the supplier to furnish a performance security in accordance with the terms and conditions that were stated in the solicitation document...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here