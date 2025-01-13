Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu speaks during the Pass-Out Parade for the 367 Immigration assistants at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th September 2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has directed the police command to decisively deal with officers with criminal cases. Mwiimbu has cited the cases of four Rufunsa officers who raped a suspect and an officer who released suspects from custody to celebrate the New Year, describing them as embarrassing criminal activities. Speaking during the 2024 Zambia Police Service Superior Officers’ Annual Ball, Friday, Mwiimbu said discipline should be the bedrock of every man and woman in uniform. “Inspector general of police and our command, you may have noted and witnessed embarrassing events in the month of December wherein a number of our officers were involved in very embarrassing criminal activities. You heard of the situation in Rufunsa where...