POLICE have apprehended seven Philippine nationals employed at Kansanshi Mines in Solwezi on allegations of indecent assault against females. According to reports received from concerned members of the public, the suspects had allegedly been luring young girls and taking them to various lodges in Solwezi town for prostitution-related activities. In a statement, Monday, Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said 13 Zambian females were also in police custody for their protection and as part of ongoing investigations. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that Solwezi Central Police Station is holding in custody seven (7) Philippine nationals aged between 40 and 55 years. The suspects are identified as: Zaldy Alarcon, Michael Lotino, Del Mundo, Vincent Barbaras, Jonathan Nelmida, Taiwan...



