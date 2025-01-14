PF faction Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba says it won’t be surprising if the Registrar of Societies deregisters the Patriotic Front because UPND has no regard for the rule of law. On Saturday, Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Josephs Akafumba said political entities failing to adhere to their own constitutions by having more than one president or secretary general would be deregistered. In an interview, Mwamba said Akafumba was attempting to destroy the opposition by deregistering PF. “We will not be surprised because this government has abandoned the Constitution. Akafumba and his colleagues at Ministry of Home Affairs have been at the centre of attempting to destroy the opposition and deregistering the PF. The PF has...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here