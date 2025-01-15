FORMER community development minister Emerine Kabanshi has been released from prison after serving her two-year sentence for corruption. And PF faction Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to emulate his predecessor by allowing the law to take its course against ministers accused of corruption. In 2023, the Lusaka High Court upheld the two-year sentence that was slapped on Kabanshi by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court in 2021 after being found guilty of corruption. Upon her release, Kabanshi was received by acting PF vice president Given Lubinda and her close relatives. Meanwhile, Mwamba urged President Hakainde Hichilema to emulate his predecessor by allowing the law to take its course against ministers accused of corruption. He said while...



