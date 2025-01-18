PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has singled out the free education policy for the success recorded in the 2024 grade nine and 12 examination results. On Friday, Education Minister Douglas Syakalima in announcing the grade 12 results disclosed that there was a 0.14 per cent pass rate increase in the 2024 grade 12 results compared to 2023. And according to a statement issued by State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, President Hichilema said the results were testament to government’s commitment to providing quality education to all Zambian children. “President Hakainde Hichilema is thrilled with the remarkable success of the free education policy, as reflected in the outstanding results of the 2024 Grade 9 and 12 examinations. This achievement is a testament...



