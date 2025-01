Zambia National Women's Lobby national chairperson Beauty Katebe speaks during women empowerment leadership breakfast interface meeting with the Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on March 26, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Zambia National Women's Lobby national chairperson Beauty Katebe speaks during women empowerment leadership breakfast interface meeting with the Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on March 26, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NON-GOVERNMENTAL Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Chairperson Beauty Katebe says it is high time the church is put under microscopic scrutiny in order to get rid of criminals masquerading as the clergy. NGOCC noted that reports indicated that the woman of Lusaka’s Luangwa Compound who kept her husband’s corpse in the house for about two years acted on instruction from some ‘clergy person’. Speaking at a press briefing Monday, Katebe said it was unfortunate that some clergymen had abused people’s confidence. “While we call for justice in this matter, we cannot continue to ignore what some clergy, under the guise of women and men of God, have done as reported in the media and as evidenced by some of the...