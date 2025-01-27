THE Zambia Police Service has refuted and condemned allegations by PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba that it had surrounded Flava FM to stop UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan’s interview. Meanwhile, Flava FM has described Mwamba’s claims as entirely baseless and without merit. Mwamba made a post on his Facebook page on Monday alleging that, “Zambia Police surround Flava FM. UN Special Rapporteur, Irene Khan, is at the radio station. They are trying to stop her!” Another post was made on the Patriotic Front Facebook page claiming, “Police [are] preventing UN Special Rapporteur [from conducting] interviews at Flava FM, Kitwe.” An hour later, they posted, “Flava FM management forced to deny Police presence, but UNSR witnessed everything.” However, in...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here