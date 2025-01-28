MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary – Technical Services, Dr Kennedy Lishimpi says the Ministry is working hard to restore the Cancer Diseases Hospital. And Dr Lishimpi has warned that health workers involved in theft of medicines and medical supplies will be prosecuted. Speaking during a workshop for the Ministry of Health Zambia and Union for International Cancer Control/ATOM Coalition, Dr Lishimpi said the Cancer hospital on the Copperbelt was almost complete. “I am a cancer specialist myself, I do understand the challenges that cancer patients go through. The challenges that are there now at the Cancer Disease Hospital, I understand very clearly. Believe you me we are working round the clock to restore the glory of that hospital. Not only...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here