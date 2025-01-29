PF General Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda (r) joined by Alliance members signing their commitment to the Tonse Alliance during their official launch in Lusaka on Thursday 7th November 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

PF faction Acting Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says people should ignore the Edgar Lungu led Tonse Alliance at their own peril in next year’s general elections. Last Saturday, Senior Chief Anang’anga Imwiko of the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) said there was currently no strong opposition that could bring down the UPND government in next year’s elections. The traditional leader said Edgar Lungu and his Tonse colleagues had tried several times to form a strong leadership but they kept failing. Commenting on those remarks in an interview, Tuesday, Nyirenda said the Tonse Alliance was already a force to reckon with considering how it performed in the Kawambwa by-elections. “Tonse Alliance is just new, it is a new child on the...