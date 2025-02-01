Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE say they are aware of Emmanuel Mwamba’s calculated attempts to manipulate their responses to his social media postings as part of his efforts to support his request for political asylum in the United States. Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga stated that it was misleading and deceptive for Mwamba to create the impression that law enforcement actions were politically motivated. “The Zambia Police Service is fully aware of Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba’s calculated attempts to manipulate police responses to his social media postings as part of his efforts to support his request for political asylum in the United States of America. The Zambia Police Service operates within the framework of the law and has a constitutional mandate to arrest and...