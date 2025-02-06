SPORT, Youth and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu says the PF should continue dreaming that former president Edgar Lungu will return to the presidency. On Saturday, PF faction vice president Given Lubinda said once the Tonse Alliance formed government under Edgar Lungu, it would turn President Hakainde Hichilema’s house, Community House, into a government property. However, speaking during UPND campaigns in Pambashe, Nkandu wondered how PF would bounce back when it had no structures in Pambashe. “Dreams are very free, let people continue dreaming because sometimes they don’t even understand that they are dreaming but because it is free everyone is allowed to dream. You and me know and the nation knows [that] Lungu cannot stand in this country, he can...



