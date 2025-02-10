Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro addressing the media during a press briefing at the ECZ head office in Lusaka on Monday 13th January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro addressing the media during a press briefing at the ECZ head office in Lusaka on Monday 13th January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has invited bids for a tender for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of the Commission’s Data-centre Server Infrastructure. The bids are for the supply, delivery and installation of one Server Chassis with 10 Blade Servers and six Rack Mountable Servers for the ECZ Data-centre Server Infrastructure. In a notice issued by ECZ Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Brown Kasaro, the Commission said the bidding would be conducted through open national bidding (ONB) procedures specified in the Public Procurement Act. No. 8 of 2020. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia has made budgetary provisions towards the cost of procurement for the Supply, Delivery, Installation and Commissioning of the Datacentre Server Infrastructure for the Electoral Commission of...