A 29-year-old female military personnel has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting a cop.

In this matter, Alinani Ng’ambi is facing one count of assault on a cop Contrary to Section 250(b) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence allege that Ng’ambi, on January 15, 2025, in Lusaka, did assault Number 40618 Sergeant Kalumba Mataka, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that Ng’ambi assaulted a traffic officer who asked her to give way to the Presidential motorcade.

When the matter came up for plea before Magistrate Amy Chilangwa, Ng’ambi denied the charge after it was read out to him.

Magistrate Chilangwa adjourned the matter to February 25, 2024, for commencement of trial.

Ng’ambi is being represented by Douglas Njolomba of the Legal Aid Board.