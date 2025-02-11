POLICE have detained a Livingstone woman for stabbing her boyfriend in the abdomen after he returned home late from a drinking spree. According to police, on Sunday, February 9, around 01:00 hours, the victim returned home after drinking and found his girlfriend, Norah Ashani, seated outside as the house was locked. Southern Province Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka says it was at this point that he realised he had left the house keys at the place where he had been drinking from. Daka further stated that on Sunday, February 9, at around 07:00 hours, Mbita Police Post, under the Livingstone Police Station, received a report from Mervis Mwileli, 37, that her brother, Kanyamuna Mwileli, 39, of Malota Compound, had been unlawfully...



