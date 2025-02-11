AFTER several months abroad, Chawama PF member of parliament Tasila Lungu finally returned to the country yesterday ahead of her appearance before the Drug Enforcement Commission today. Last Thursday, Tasila’s lawyers requested that she appears for questioning before the Commission today at 10:00 hours. In a letter dated February 5, 2025, addressed to DEC Director General Nason Banda, D. Findlay & Associates stated that Tasila was unable to attend the interview on February 10, as she needed to make adequate arrangements for someone to take care of her baby. In response, Banda said the commission was looking forward to interviewing her on February 11 instead. Tasila arrived in the country with her son around 13:00 hours through the KKIA VIP...



