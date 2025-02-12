Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) public relations officer Allan Tamba speaking to the media during a press briefing in a matter were Chawama PF member of parliament Tasila Lungu appeared before the Commission in Lusaka on Tuesday 11th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Drug Enforcement Commission has charged and arrested Chawama PF MP Tasila Lungu for money laundering and being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. The Commission says Tasila has failed to give a reasonable explanation on how she acquired Kumawa Ranch valued at K840,098.00. In December, DEC DG Nason Banda announced that Tasila was on the Commission’s most wanted list. On Monday, Tasila arrived in the country after spending several months abroad. She then appeared yesterday before the DEC for questioning at exactly 10:20 hours in the company of her lawyers and Patriotic Front members of parliament. She was questioned for slightly over two hours and left the DEC premises without speaking to the media....