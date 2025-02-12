TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says Zambia’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) score has improved by two points from 37 in 2023 to 39 in 2024. Meanwhile, Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Isabelle Lemba, says the increase in the CPI score reflects UPND’s commitment and resolve to reduce public sector corruption. The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is an index that scores and ranks countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, as assessed by experts and stakeholders. The CPI score is based on a scale of 0-100, where Zero means most corrupt while 100 means very clean. Speaking during the launch of the CPI in Lusaka, Tuesday, TI-Z Advocacy and Research Manager Bright Chizonde said Zambia’s rank improved by six...



