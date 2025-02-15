Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

ZAMBIA Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says four suspected criminals were on February 10, 2025, gunned down by a combined team from the Anti-Robbery Squad and Scorpion Unit. In a statement, Saturday, Hamoonga said this was after an informant alerted police that some suspected criminals in a white Toyota Allion had stolen unidentified items from a vehicle at Crossroads Mall in the Woodlands area. He said acting on this intelligence, a team from the Anti-Robbery Squad and Scorpion Unit tracked the suspects’ vehicle and intercepted it near Millennium Village. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public about a theft from a motor vehicle and a subsequent shooting incident that occurred in Lusaka earlier this week. On February 10, 2025,...