PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called on Air Forces on the continent to help one another in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and search and rescue. President Hichilema, who was represented by Acting Defence Minister Douglas Syakalima at the official opening of the African Air Forces Symposium, Monday, said African Air Forces would be honouring the legacy of the forefathers of Africa who believed in a united continent. “The Association of African Air Forces is testament to the vision of our forefathers who championed the united Africa. Just as they dreamed of a continent working together in solidarity, the Association of African Air Forces embodied this ideal in its mission. It is non-political but deeply rooted in a shared commitment to humanitarian...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here