HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says government will not tolerate any attempts to tarnish the new dawn administration’s image, especially during national events. Regarding the violence that occurred in Kitwe on Youth Day, Mwiimbu says youths wearing PF regalia allegedly began singing provocative songs, which incensed UPND sympathisers, resulting in a confrontation between the two groups. Meanwhile, Mwiimbu has insisted that the professionalism of the Zambia Police Service has greatly improved since the UPND government took office. Last Wednesday, suspected UPND cadres attacked PF youths marching in Lusaka during Youth Day celebrations. A similar incident occurred in Kitwe. Delivering a ministerial statement on the violence recorded during Youth Day celebrations in Kitwe, Mwiimbu said government was actively...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here