SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has directed Energy Minister Makozo Chikote to render a ministerial statement on Agro Fuel next week Tuesday. And Chikote says implementation of the Open Access Framework for fuel supply will commence on April 1, 2025, in a transparent manner. In the National Assembly, Thursday, Bweengwa UPND member of parliament Kasautu Michelo raised an urgent matter of public importance, asking why Agro Fuel was sabotaging government. “Today in the News Diggers, there’s a screaming headline where it says ‘open access hits a snag as Agro Fuel fills TAZAMA reserve tanks, hinders offloading of cheaper fuel’. If this is true, then this Agro Fuel is denting the image of government. If this is true, then...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here