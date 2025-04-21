Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making his submission during a Parliamentary Accounts Committee meeting at the National Assembly in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says some state-owned enterprises struggle to secure government procurement contracts because their services are often twice as expensive as those offered by commercial providers. Speaking during a hearing before the Committee on Parastatal Bodies, Nkulukusa also noted that bureaucratic hurdles in government systems were sometimes deliberately created to benefit certain individuals. During the session, Luena UPND member of parliament Mubita Anakoka questioned why parastatals such as Zamcargo and the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) had not benefitted from directives aimed at prioritising public institutions in government business. “This is something that is so endemic in our public institutions. Failure to comply with the various directives and circulars. One example is the issue of Zamcargo....