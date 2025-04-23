PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says former president Edgar Lungu is out of the country to take a break from the disrespect and aggressive attempts to treat him as an ordinary citizen. And Nakacinda says citizens should brace themselves for more of his arrests under the Cybercrime act. Speaking on Diamond TV’s Diamond Live show, Monday, Nakacinda said Lungu was in good health. “The only thing I can tell you is that President Edgar Lungu, by God’s grace, is in good health, and he is out of the jurisdiction because we have collectively, deliberately decided that he needed a bit of a break from all the nonsense he was subjected to because of the disrespect, dishonour, and aggressive approach...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here