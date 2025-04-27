LIVINGSTONE Mayor Constance Muleabai has reported a matter of malicious damage to her vehicle after it got stoned at a youth rally at Maramba Stadium on Friday. But Namatama ward UPND youth official Clayton Kalikwenda says Muleabai caused a stampede after she tossed some money out of her window to the crowd leading, resulting into the death of a 10 month old baby whom he personally rushed to Maramba Clinic. A police source told this reporter that Livingstone Central Police received the above report from Muleabai, 48, on Friday around 18:15 hours. “Muleabai, who is also Livingstone District Mayor, reported that unknown person(s) she is able to identify if seen, maliciously damaged her motor vehicle, Black Nissan Elgrand bearing Reg...