MINISTRY of Local Government Permanent Secretary Nicholas Phiri says there’s a lot of good which has come out of CDF increments, compared to the bad. Last week, the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountancy (ZICA) called on government to halt any plans to increase the value of CDF until proper systems to guide its utilisation are established. “CDF is a fantastic initiative, yes, until systems are put in place, we have actually said it shouldn’t be increased. What is the point of announcing it in our national budget, it sounds good but our people in the local communities are unable to access this CDF. Where there is money; you need accountants, we are the ones who know who to properly account...