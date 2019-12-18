Chiefs aiding theft of wildlife, timber, minerals and land

- Local
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 17 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 11 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 17 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 13 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019by Davies Mwila on 22 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Chiefs aiding theft of wildlife, timber, minerals and landBy Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019
This country is now officially broke! It has been bankrupted. The thieves in government have stolen all there was to be stolen and there is no money left to steal. With the Treasury now empty, they have turned to natural resources. What is there to steal now is land, wildlife, minerals and forest products, and in all these things, the people in front facilitating the criminality are chiefs, the traditional leaders who call themselves the custodians of the land.
Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II of the Soli people of Lusaka Province has no kind words for people in government who want to use their influence to grab traditional land and abuse it for personal benefit. The ruler of the Soli land says the ruling party wants her dead because she is a thorn in their flesh; she is a hindrance to their motives.
“There is bias in distribution of the wealth of this country. To all the people of Zambia, I stand to speak and I will not withdraw. I will speak and I will continue to speak. I want an explanation from the high authorities. What was the reason for dispatching 40 buses all the way from Lusaka to come here to come and disrupt my ceremony with more than 600 cadres, what was the reason? Am I so big that a contingent of 40 buses could descend upon me, to come and kill me? If it is to kill me, even one person can kill me, I am a woman, very small in height, small in body, I don’t even need two bullets to finish my life,” said the Soli chief.
Such traditional leaders deserve respect and support from all well-meaning citizens because they are fighting for the good of the country. Chieftainess Nkomeshya has refused to allow the powerful people in government to take and abuse her land, using the same system of embracing Chinamen and their illicit businesses. But other chiefs have chosen to be accomplices.
We are seeing a very worrying pattern of wealth accumulation among traditional leaders in areas where natural resources, such as Mukula, are in abundance or where gold deposits have been found. Some of our chiefs have no attachments to their subjects anymore; they are only interested in land, precious stones, timber and minerals. Their new adopted subjects are Chinese investors who give them cuts from the theft of these resources.
This is what is happening now in Zambia. Forget the money, the balances aren’t there. The Treasury has been wiped clean! Money, now, is in resources; land, precious stones, timber and wildlife, and Zambians must open their eyes to see what is happening to these resources and question the role that traditional leaders play in their administration.
Chiefs occupy a certain place in our society where they don’t get enough scrutiny. They are considered sacred to an extent, and accusing them of stealing is simply taboo. So, they do many things as they please while hiding from the law, aided by their political connections.
When we look critically at the previous money laundering trends reports, we will see that some chiefs, though not named, have been implicated in the biggest fraud cases. But the public ignores the chiefs’ involvements in these cases and only focus on the politicians. This should not be the case. Traditional leaders need to be as accountable as any other leader.
Chiefs need to be reminded of their mandate. They should not hide behind royal blood to steal without being called out. Zambia belongs to every citizen, and chiefs, like politicians, serve at the mercy of their subjects. If they own the land, they own it on behalf of the people in the chiefdom. They don’t have the power to sell it for personal gain. This also applies to wildlife, forests and minerals found in their settlements.
Being a chief is a privilege and not a licence to steal with impunity. Chiefs who involve themselves in criminal activities, such as the smuggling of Mukula, will be called for what they are. A thief is a thief, regardless of what throne they sit on. The propensity for wealth among our traditional leaders is leading them to commit crimes and this is an embarrassment to the country’s royal establishment.
Chiefs are there to LOOK after our resources, not to LOOT our resources. They must be vigilant and guard against bogus investors who do not bring developmental benefits to the country. Politicians have shown greed over land and wanton abuse, and if the chiefs are proving to be as destructive, they should not ask Zambians to back them on their call to preside over the administration of land.
The House of Chiefs must critically look into the conduct of its members and subordinates. How different are they from politicians if they are also facilitating crimes like this? How will they gain the respect of the people if their faces are appearing among members of the Mukula smuggling cartels? Shame on all greedy royal highnesses!
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- Chiefs aiding theft of wildlife, timber, minerals and land - 18 Dec 2019
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda - 17 Dec 2019
- How did 95% of Mukula reach China undetected by Zambian authorities? - 15 Dec 2019
- Remember, Kapata said mukula proceeds were not remitted to Treasury - 13 Dec 2019
- Kampyongo said criminals like using his name, Kapata to smuggle Mukula. Why? - 12 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (4,746 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (2,924 views)
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda (2,642 views)
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila (2,368 views)
- You don't own State House, HH reminds Lungu (1,453 view)
- We’ve not received CDF, laments Mkaika MP
- Miles’ desire to pay K1,500 child support ill-founded says ex-wife
- Wina calls for joint-task force to slow imported food
- 4 men who sued Kaizer for assault comply with Court order to disclose residential addresses
- ConCourt sets March 9, 2020, to hear Lundazi Central election petition
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Don't be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
We’ve not received CDF, laments Mkaika MP18 Dec 2019
-
Miles’ desire to pay K1,500 child support ill-founded says ex-wife18 Dec 2019
-
Wina calls for joint-task force to slow imported food18 Dec 2019
-
4 men who sued Kaizer for assault comply with Court order to disclose residential addresses18 Dec 2019
-
ConCourt sets March 9, 2020, to hear Lundazi Central election petition18 Dec 2019
-
Chaisa residents protest prolonged load shedding18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Today, chiefs and men of god are the enemies of constitutionalism, transparency and accountability. Each time the president makes a donation to a chief or a church, the receipients should know that the money is taken from the national basket. Any sincere leader should turn down the donation and advise the president to take it to ministries that need the money. Zambia is being looted, yes, with the connivance of people who are supposed to be custodians of the wealth of the nation. There are destitute people moving from door to door with letters of introduction for begging from the… Read more »