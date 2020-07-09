Fighting corruption is not an easy undertaking. It requires a lot of commitment because it is risky. Those who truly fight corruption have no personal benefit in it. Fighting corruption means engaging the powerful – politically, financially and otherwise. It is for this reason that all well-meaning Zambians must join the fight against corruption for the sake of the future of our country. No society can prosper and be efficient, effective and orderly without fighting corruption. Nelson Mandela once observed that: “corruption in government is a plague that must be...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.