UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema with his new vice president Mutale Nalumango shortly after addressing journalists at a press briefing in Lusaka on February 23, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE decision by UPND president Hakainde Hichilema to appoint party national chairperson Mutale Nalumango as vice-president is exciting, refreshing and comforting. We have several reasons why we feel this choice is good, and why we would encourage the UPND leadership to go ahead and pronounce her as the party’s running mate candidate ahead of the coming elections. 1. Mutale Nalumango is a woman: One of the best appointments that President Edgar Lungu has ever made since his election into office in 2015 is the appointment of a female Vice-President –...