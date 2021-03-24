WE watched in awe as Zambia Police spokesperson madam Esther Mwaata Katongo ridiculed us and our work over a story we published in which we quoted her saying that: “Police officers fear cadres to protect their jobs.” According to madam Esther Mwaata Katongo, the story we published was accurate, and she had no problems with it. But she claims the statement she made could not produce a headline, which says: “Our officers fear cadres to protect their jobs – Police.” In the spirit of allowing readers’ feedback, we did not...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.