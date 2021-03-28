LIKE many other citizens of this country, we were perplexed when we heard President Edgar Lungu making a proclamation that the state of our economy indicates that people have a lot of money and are living well. On Wednesday, President Lungu told the nation that economic activities in the country showed that the people were living well, contrary to the political narrative that there was suffering among citizens in the country. President LUNGU: “When you talk of increased numbers of vehicles on the road, it reminds us of one thing,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.