FOLLOWING the arrest of Belarusian businessman Aleksander Zingman in the Democratic Republic of Congo, those aligned to the Patriotic Front government expressed anger at the fact that we introduced the alleged arms dealer as President Edgar Lungu ally. They asked why we were dragging the President’s name in the arrest of Mr Zingman. They accused us of being unpatriotic and that we were bent on discrediting the image of our Head of State. We find this to be a very misplaced concern. Firstly, our people need to understand that Mr...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.