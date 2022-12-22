“YOU have not seen load shedding yet because of the behind-the-scenes actions that we have taken. Is there anyone of you here who has been load shedded? No one, because we have resolved load shedding,” President Hakainde Hichilema told an eagerly attentive audience during his end of year press conference at State House. The President bragged that his government has improved Zesco’s capacity to generate electricity. PRESIDENT Hichilema: “You have not been load-shedded yet. Is there somebody who has been load shedded here? Put up your hand… [nobody]. It’s because of the work we have been doing behind the scenes. We are better than a lot of our neighbouring countries. But we are only in that situation because we were…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.