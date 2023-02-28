YESTERDAY, we tried to argue with the Minister of Justice who contends that lifestyle audits must be considered from a holistic approach where even private citizens and those who intend to hold public office must be subjected to the same level of scrutiny. The point we tried to make yesterday was that it is only logical for lifestyle audits to target those who have access to public resources. We also added that those who are not comfortable to be subjected to lifestyle audit should then stay away from public office. When we talk about corruption, we should contextualise it. If you have everything that constitutes what it takes to be rich, there is no reason for being apprehensive about this…...



