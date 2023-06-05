IN the past weeks, we have seen a growing tiff between the UPND government and the Catholic Church, or at least two of its key priests. The tiff started when President Hakainide Hichilema held a press conference and used graphs to illustrate Zambia’s economic stagnation. This did not please one priest called Fr Anthony Salangeta who used a church sermon to ridicule the President’s approach, saying people cannot eat graphs. The President responded by calling the priest a joker and indirectly inviting him to enrol in the government’s free education programme. The remark escalated tension, with the Lusaka Diocese Archbishop Alick Banda jumping to the defence of his colleague, and indirectly calling out the President as a liar. The Archbishop’s…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.