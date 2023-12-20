HONOURABLE Elijah Muchima, the Minister of Lands, says his government will prioritise UPND members when it comes to land allocation in the country because they were sidelined and marginalised during the PF regime. Mr Muchima says as minister in-charge of this natural resource, he will ensure that in the next 10 years UPND members have their share along with poor vulnerable women and widows. Elijah MUCHIMA: “…and I have said, if there will be any plots in a council, I will favour first UPND people and a poor person. That I am going to do it because for 10 years…you must also have a share. But we shall look after the poorest of people, the women, the widows”. On Monday,…...



