THE cancellation of the Kayo ward by-election in Mwansabombwe District due to the withdrawal of a candidate has once again brought to light the financial burden that citizens have to carry as a result of the self-serving nature of politicians. It is not the first time that this is happening. In June 2021, the Commission was forced to cancel by-elections in Lusaka Central and Mpulungu after the candidates pulled out of the race at the 11th hour. The continued cancellation of by-elections highlights a critical flaw in the current electoral system. The Electoral Commission of Zambia’s Chief Electoral Officer, Brown Kasaro, rightly emphasizes that candidates should take by-elections seriously, considering the significant cost involved in the electoral process. While it…...



