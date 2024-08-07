Police officers and DEC officers at DEC headquarters following the arrest and charging of former President Edgar Lungu’s wife, Esther, daughter Chiyeso, and Charles Phiri for money laundering and possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime in Lusaka on Thursday 30th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Police officers and DEC officers at DEC headquarters following the arrest and charging of former President Edgar Lungu’s wife, Esther, daughter Chiyeso, and Charles Phiri for money laundering and possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime in Lusaka on Thursday 30th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ON Sunday, police in Kasempa clashed with some illegal miners as they attempted to remove them from a mine in Dengwe area. According to eye witnesses, the police came in with full force to drive the locals away from their newly found fountains of hope. This prompted the miners to retaliate and pelt stones at the law enforcers. The provocation saw police firing live ammunition at the local miners, leading to avoidable death. In reaction to this, former president Edgar Lungu described the development as a violation of human rights. Mr Lungu, however, admitted that police were not innocent during his tenure. Edgar LUNGU: “I know that even under my own regime the police were not innocent but let’s call...