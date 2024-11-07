TOURISM Council of Zambia (TCZ) Chairman Yousuf Zumla says it is important to have a stable kwacha, even if it is at a higher exchange rate against the US dollar, because experiencing volatility in the currency triggers increased prices of goods and services, while wages remain stagnant. While Zumla’s message is not new, it brings to the fore a fundamental aspect of Zambia’s economy and its challenges over the last couple of years. The local currency has been very volatile in recent times, causing numerous negative effects to the country’s import based economy. Although the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has implemented various measures to stabilise the kwacha, nearly all of the Central Bank’s interventions have been artificial, resulting only in...



