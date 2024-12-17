New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka’s candid remarks on the reluctance by political parties to disclose their funders shine a spotlight on a fundamental flaw in our political landscape. Her insights point to an uncomfortable truth: that the anonymity of campaign funders fuels corruption, undermines good governance, and leads to the entrenchment of vested interests that cripple national development. In Zambia, political parties lack self-sufficiency because they do not engage in sustainable, income-generating activities. Unlike in mature democracies where political parties often own businesses or benefit from sustainable and transparent membership contributions, Zambian parties survive on financial lifelines from wealthy individuals and corporations. This creates a system where political survival hinges on the ability of presidential candidates to secure campaign...



