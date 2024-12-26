SHARING his reflection on the government’s performance this year, Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Blake Mulala called for targeted tax reforms to reduce the PAYE burden on formal workers, adding that people are living below the poverty line. He said the year 2024 posed significant economic challenges, citing the drought situation and the electricity shortage which have adversely impacted the economy. He further noted that the general commodity prices have been on the increase with year-on-year inflation for November 2024 at 16.5 percent, way above the inflation target band of 6-8 percent. “This entails that most of the workers are living below the poverty line because their incomes cannot enable them to meet basic needs. It is therefore...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here