BANK of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga says the central bank will not print out money for next year’s general election because elections do not warrant the criteria for printing additional currency. And Mvunga has dispelled social media reports that the central bank plans to ban people from holding dollar accounts. Speaking during the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing in Lusaka, Wednesday, Mvunga explained that an election did not warrant the need to print money by the central bank, contrary to common misconceptions. Prior to Mvunga’s ratification of his position as...



