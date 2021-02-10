Government has set a restriction on the importation of onion and table potatoes into the country.

In a letter addressed to Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda by Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songawayo Zyambo dated February 8, 2021, Zyambo stated that the country was currently able to meet its demand for the two commodities.

“I wish to advise that the Ministry of Agriculture, through a stakeholder consultation process, has restricted the importation of onion and table potatoes. This is in line with the Presidential Directive to prioritize and promote consumption of locally produced fruits and vegetables. In addition, available information shows that the country is currently able to meet its demand for the two commodities. I will endeavour to communicate any changes on the position to your office as need arises,” stated Zyambo.